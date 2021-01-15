Kevin Nash Defends WWE’s Covid-19 Protocols

An article by Sam Fels of Deadspin.com discussed WWE’s Covid-19 testing protocols and included criticism about the company continuing to use Ric Flair during the pandemic. Here is an excerpt:

“We all know Flair will never say no to the company, nor to appearing on TV, which he has intermittently throughout the pandemic. The dude will never get enough. They made a whole 30 for 30 about it. And maybe because he’d been on TV before during the pandemic, WWE didn’t think all that much of it by doing it again.

Still, there is something terribly off about WWE finally allowing anything resembling the pandemic and COVID-19 onto is programs, an admittance of the seriousness of the situation, exhibiting how someone as powerful and in-shape as McIntyre can still get it and let it interrupt his life for a bit, and then letting a walking obituary-in-waiting through the doors. It’s like WWE doesn’t know that we know about yet another recent outbreak within the company, as McIntyre is reportedly not the only one affected. Do they know who is? Who’ve they been around? Were any of them around Flair?

But this is WWE, where self-awareness is not only not a trait, it’s actively frowned upon.”

Kevin Nash commented on the article and defended WWE: