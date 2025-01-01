Kevin Nash Explains Why The Kliq Was Never A Proper Wrestling Faction

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including why The Kliq was never a proper wrestling faction.

Nash said, “We never wrestled together. It was a backstage political group. I’d say we were a bunch of cutthroat motherfuckers that held a lot of people back. [Smiles] See, I said that with a straight face, and people will buy that. ‘He even said it.’ No, it was five guys that loved the business and had very like psychology, and if you didn’t, we’d beat it into you [laughs].”

The Kliq consisted of himself, along with WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Sean Waltman.

