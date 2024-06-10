Kevin Nash Gives Some Advice To Will Ospreay

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on a Will Ospreay match from an episode of AEW Dynamite:

“I noticed while watching that match, because I had rewound it to see how long they were in commercial break, that it was only 3 minutes but felt like 3 hours. I remember writing TV commercials and having to do those 2:45 breaks, which is a long commercial break. When I watched the match, especially on replay, I noticed that Osprey, as much as Meltzer praises him, has a tendency to throw bad, rushed punches to maintain speed. Everything is about that speed, pace, and rhythm.”

“If you slow down, watch Shawn Michaels. Shawn made his punches count. Watch him throw punches, especially against bigger guys like Scott; his punches looked like they could hurt you. Slow those punches down. You can still move quickly; even if you get cut off and thrown off the ropes, you can motor and do everything. It won’t slow the match down but will make it more believable. I’m saying this to help you out. I’m sure you have a dojo somewhere that you’re going to challenge me to next week.”

