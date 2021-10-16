Kevin Nash Issues A Public Apology To The Rock

On Friday, Kevin Nash posted a workout photo of himself and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson issued the following comment:

“You’re an inspiration my brother 👏🏾💪🏾

In tremendous shape!!! Holy shit.

Way to raise the bar!”

Nash replied to The Rock and issued an apology for how he acted when he returned to WWE in 2002:

“Following your lead. You’re work ethic is amazing. You’re filming schedule would kill most mortals but the promotion for your films is the grind. You film and promote at the same time. Sorry I was such a dick to you when I came back in 2002. Just trying to keep my spot.”

Great day at Indiana Comic Con. Thanks NWO Nation for the strong showing. Fantastic hotel gym. Got arms and abs in. Thanks @TheRock for putting out these bad ass kicks. Looking forward to seeing everyone tomorrow I'll hit my table at 10:30. Despite a nice wine list downstairs pic.twitter.com/utKBmWWD9k — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 16, 2021