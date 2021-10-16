Kevin Nash Issues A Public Apology To The Rock

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Friday, Kevin Nash posted a workout photo of himself and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson issued the following comment:

“You’re an inspiration my brother 👏🏾💪🏾
In tremendous shape!!! Holy shit.
Way to raise the bar!”

Nash replied to The Rock and issued an apology for how he acted when he returned to WWE in 2002:

“Following your lead. You’re work ethic is amazing. You’re filming schedule would kill most mortals but the promotion for your films is the grind. You film and promote at the same time. Sorry I was such a dick to you when I came back in 2002. Just trying to keep my spot.”

