Kevin Nash on People Mistaking His Heel Act for Arrogance, Vanilla Midgets, His Height

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the way people misinterpret his heel character as genuine arrogance on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast. He also discussed the constant stream of comments about his height made by random people in airports, as well as issues with flight attendants. Here are the highlights:

His supposed arrogance being his heel act:

“I always said that! God, man. It’s like the whole vanilla midgets thing. You can only get away with it if you’re a seven foot guy. What you’re basically saying is I’m playing a heel right now, and I’m gonna take the average male that’s five-foot-nine, and say that’s just genetically sewer water. Everybody six-six and above is gonna be like, “yeah, I see where Nash is coming from.” All eleven people.”

Random people commenting on his height at airports:

“I used to always love when I’d walk through the airport. He’d actually be travelling with one of those shirts on, that had his name. The “Ralph” shirt. Like he’d just got done welding or something. He’d go “HEY MAN, how tall are you?” “6’10”.” “WHAT YOU WEIGH?” About 305. “YEAH, I GOT A COUSIN BOUT… TWO AND A HALF FEET TALLER THAN YOU AND WEIGHS NINE HUNDRED POUNDS.”

How often similar encounters happen:

“Every flight I’m on, somebody’s got somebody in their family… I walk this planet every day, I travel 300 days a year. I see maybe one guy my height, and he ain’t white. I saw Rasheed Wallace one time in the Atlanta airport. Yeah, okay. That makes sense. Rasheed’s seven foot, he ain’t a white boy.”

The main comment he gets:

“God, you’re a big one!” Or the one when you’re walking on a plane and the flight attendant says “watch your heaaaaaad.” Because you know what? When you’ve got fucking not an ounce of pigment in your body [like me], you’ve been on this planet sixty-plus years. If you looked at my forehead and it looked like fucking Flair’s…”

Flight attendants getting in the way:

“You know how people stand [gestures] this far apart from each other to get in the plane? And there’s always that bottleneck because there’s always some flight attendant, because [sarcastically] she’s the flight attendant. She’s gotta go up the aisle, and swim back as soon as they put people on the plane so she can bog everything up. She always end up in 2C. So she decides she’s gonna pull in at 2C, and that’s where she’s going to let the people go by. I’ll be standing. She’ll be like, “go ahead.” “Lady, if I was walking any further than 2C I wouldn’t be getting on this bitch. You’re in my spot, I’m in 2C.” [impersonates flight attendant] “I hope you have an emergency exit!” [normal] “Nah, bitch, if I had an emergency exit I wouldn’t be getting on this.”

