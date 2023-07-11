Kevin Nash On Vince McMahon: “He Was Like A Father Figure To Me”

Vince McMahon is more than a boss to some people who have worked for him in WWE.

Kevin Nash is one of these people.

“Big Daddy Cool” spoke on the latest installment of his “Kliq This” podcast about how he viewed Vince McMahon as a father-figure, particularly as he got older in life.

“Not to keep it respectful, it’s just because he was, you know, he was like a father figure to me,” Nash said. “Especially as we’ve gotten older, you know? I always make sure that I wish him a happy birthday.”

Nash continued, “Yes. I think he knows that I generally — you know when somebody generally likes you — and I know he knows I genuinely like him as a human being.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.