Kevin Nash On What Makes Toni Storm Different From Other AEW Talents

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including AEW star Toni Storm.

Nash said, “She kind of did a rendition of Demi Moore’s performance of her newest film that’s Oscar-worthy … smearing of the f**king makeup and all that kind of [stuff], f***ing loses it. I loved her stuff with RJ [City], like all her black and white s*** like I’ve always like — to me, like I know who she is and I know her work because she’s always been different.”

On what makes Storm different than everybody else:

“She’s like so f***ing different than everybody else, and to me, like she’s avant-garde, she’s an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling, but I mean she’s an entertaining human being and kudos to her.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.