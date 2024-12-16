Kevin Nash Opens Up About Undergoing 38th Surgery To Fix Shoulder

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently opened up about his latest surgical procedure during an episode of his Kliq This podcast, shedding light on the extensive work done to repair his left shoulder. This marks the 38th surgery of Nash’s career and the ninth specifically on his shoulder and bicep area.

Nash revealed that the procedure turned out to be far more intensive than initially anticipated, lasting three and a half hours—more than double the estimated time. He detailed the multiple issues addressed during the surgery:

“I had a small incision where they took some cysts out. I had another arthroscope where they ground the end of my clavicle and took some spurring.”

The former WWE Champion also shared the challenges medical professionals faced in diagnosing the extent of his injuries. Nash’s exceptionally developed deltoid muscles masked underlying damage, leading to delayed intervention:

“It was one of those things where it’s almost like a kiss of death for me,” Nash stated. “They say, ‘How’s your arm mobility?’ (he raises his arm). They say there’s probably nothing in there. Well, my fu**ing deltoids are so big and they’re so dominant, that my rotator cuffs can be torn off the fu**ing bone, and the only thing that happens is I’ll do a movement and I’ll fu**ing feel my humerus pop out of the fu**ing joint because it’s not fu**ing tethered down right.”

Nash went on to detail the specific injuries addressed in the surgery, describing how pain and functional issues had worsened over time:

“I was starting to get a ton of grinding. I had a full thickness supraspinatus tear. I tore my bicep, and I waited because the MRI said it wasn’t torn.”

Despite his history of undergoing and recovering from numerous surgeries, Nash acknowledged the extensive nature of this particular procedure, which may result in a longer recovery period than usual.

Fans and colleagues alike are sending their best wishes to Nash for a smooth and full recovery as he works through yet another chapter in his resilient journey.



