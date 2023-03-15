Kevin Nash Pays Tribute To Scott Hall On Anniversary Of His Death

Tuesday marked one year since WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died at the age of 63 due to complications from hip replacement surgery required after a fall at home.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Hall’s longtime friend and tag team partner, paid tribute to Hall on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it’s just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us,” Nash wrote.

On April 8, 2022, Hall was laid to rest at Trinity Church Cemetery in St. Mary’s, Maryland. WWE Hall of Famers Sean Waltman, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Diamond Dallas Page were among those who attended Hall’s funeral. Nash’s tweet featured a photograph of Hall’s gravestone.

The following is Nash’s full tweet: