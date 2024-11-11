Kevin Nash Provides Update On His Injury, WWE NXT Plans In Limbo

Last week, Kevin Nash hinted that he would be joining WWE NXT in December. Nash has previously served as a mentor to aspiring wrestlers.

However, on his most recent “Kliq This” podcast, Nash stated that his trip to NXT is not guaranteed due to a shoulder ailment.

Nash stated, “I can’t even sit on a fu**ing toilet I’m in so much pain. So stay tuned. I’ll definitely show up at an NXT taping if I’m not being operated on during that time because it looks like I’ve got to get my shoulder operated on. Something popped on my shoulder training on Tuesday. It didn’t bleed out. It’s sore as f**k. I was using a Cybex row machine. It’s a selectorized machine. It stacks 200. I had 170 on it. I was on maybe rep eight or nine. I felt it and I heard something pop.”

Best wishes to Nash for a full recovery.