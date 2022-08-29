Kevin Nash Questions Will Ospreay’s Merchandise Sales, Ospreay and Kenny Omega Respond

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Will Ospreay and Aussie Open vs. Death Triangle from the August 24th edition of AEW Dynamite was “among the greatest matches in the history of the show and an easy *****.” This match took place at AEW Dynamite on August 24th.

Kevin Nash responded to the tweet that was posted by @WrestleBanana by asking, “How’s his merchandise sales?” As a response to Nash’s tweet, Ospreay asked him, “Did you tear your quads writing this tweet?” In response to Nash’s comment, Kenny Omega also wrote “justifiably putrid, good sir.”

Did you tear your quads writing this tweet ? https://t.co/Zyo1uVrroW — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 28, 2022

Justifiably putrid, good sir https://t.co/H9qs18QWgz — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 28, 2022

Ospreay later wrote the following:

“The App is jokes when you think about it.

I put effort into my job & people will either argue with each other or put people down.

You know what’s gonna be jokes. When I get 26 ‘5 stars’ & say ‘I’m better than Misawa’

You’re all gonna fight each other 😂 yet nothing changes.”