Kevin Nash Releasing New Jackknife Cannabis, Details on His Signature Strain

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will introduce Jackknife, his new special strain of cannabis.

The powerbomb-inspired strain, which Nash has teamed up with HYMAN Cannabis to market, was first revealed in January at the GCW Notorious event held in Detroit, Michigan. Now that the Jackknife strain is available, Nash will embark on a two-day dispensary signing tour of his home state of Michigan to meet fans, sign autographs, and promote Jackknife.

In a press release we received today, it was noted, “With a career garnering six world title belts and 21 championships, Nash is one of only eight individuals with the elite distinction of being twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While holding such an honorable title also comes years of physical wear and tear on the body. He was able to turn his pain into passion when he discovered he found relief with cannabis. Nash is an occasional smoker and he began using Chill Medicated, a THC & CBD topical rub to treat his ailments. This topical doesn’t get you high while minimizing pain, inflammation and more. This was the gateway to his connection with MEDfarms, a management company based out of Michigan that works with countless cannabis entities. He truly believes that the use of pain medication is not the most suitable course of action to address his health concerns. Naturally, Nash chose to name his signature strain after his signature move, Jackknife. Having undergone a rigorous process of pheno hunting with HYMAN cultivators, he opted for the strain crossing of Creamsicle (a favorite amongst stoners) with Soñando (one of HYMAN’s marquee genetics) to craft a legendary strain for a legendary pioneer in wrestling.”

Nash discussed his cannabis strain and explained his decision to team up with HYMAN.

“I’m familiar with cannabis, and the one thing I look for when I’m consuming marijuana is quality. HYMAN cultivators have achieved a level of quality that is like nothing else I’ve tried. The clarity, potency, and their entire internal process is why I chose them – everything HYMAN does is by design,” Nash explained.

A Jackknife promotional graphic can be found at the end of this article.

The Jackknife cannabis strain will be made available at Michigan dispensaries on Friday, September 2. The cannabis will be offered in 1g Handcrafts and 3.5g Pre-Packs (eighth) (glass tip joint). The participating dispensaries are listed below.

Nash’s two-day dispensary signing tour includes the following stops:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

* URB in Monroe from 11am-12pm

* Jars in River Rouge from 1-2pm

* Bazonzoes in Walled Lake from 3-4pm

* Puff in Utica from 4-5pm

* Dispo in Romeo from 5:30-7pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

* Cloud in Utica from 12-1pm

* Joyology in Centerline from 1:30-2:30pm

* Jars in Centerline from 3-4pm

* House of Dank in Centerline from 4:30-5:30pm

* Puff in Madison Heights from 6-7pm

Below is a list of dispensaries that will carry Jackknife:

* Amazing Budz in Adrian

* Bacco Farms in Flint

* Bazonzoes in Walled Lake

* Breeze in Hazel Park

* Cannabis King in Burton

* Cloud in Ann Arbor

* Cloud in Muskegon

* Cloud in New Baltimore

* Cloud in Utica

* Crave Cannabis in Monroe

* Crucial in Ferndale

* Dispo North in Bay City

* Dispo South in Bay City

* Dispo in Camden

* Dispo in Lansing

* Dispo in Portage

* Dispo in Romeo

* Fire Creek in Battle Creek

* Flower Bowl in Inkster

* Flower Bowl in River Rouge

* Glass Jar in Monroe

* Herbology in River Rouge

* HOD Centerline in Detroit

* HOD Ypsi in Ypsilanti

* Jars in Battle Creek

* Jars in Centerline

* Jars in Grand Rapids

* Jars in Lansing

* Jars in Mt Morris

* Jars in Mt Pleasant

* Jars in Owosso

* Jars in Packard

* Jars in River Rouge

* Jars in Saugatuck

* Jars in Monroe

* Jars in Muskegon

* Joyology in Burton

* Joyology in Centerline

* Joyology in Quincy

* Joyology in Reading

* Joylogy in Wayne

* Lucky Buds in Crystal

* Michigan’s Finest in Wayne

* Nirvana in Centerline

* Nirvana in Coldwater

* Nirvana in Monroe

* OZ Cannabis in Owasso

* OZ Cannabis in Ypsilanti

* Puff in Hamtramck

* Puff in Madison Heights

* Puff in Sturgis

* Puff in Utica

* Quality Roots in Battle Creek

* Quality Roots in Hamtramck

* Quality Roots in Monroe

* Rush in Hazel Park

* The Refinery in Kalamazoo

* URB in Monroe