Kevin Nash Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Appear at WWE RAW is XXX

Some top names were missing from the legends’ segments on Monday’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tatanka opted not to participate so that he could watch his son compete in wrestling, and Mick Foley announced on Facebook that he would also be skipping the event because he had been traveling for a month and needed some time to rest and spend time with his family.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was another name missing. Nash received an invitation to appear, but he reportedly declined the offer, according to Wade Keller of PWTorchVIP.com.

“I asked and was told he was invited by WWE but did not attend,” Keller said. “I didn’t inquire further or hear further details on why he did not attend. But keep in mind, he’s been having a real rough time. His 26-year-old son died from a seizure last fall.”

Keller remembered discussing fatherhood with Nash years ago and exchanging advice on how to raise a son. Keller added, “I don’t know Kevin’s state of mind. I talk to people who talk to him and I can understand it being a tough decision to show up and have to talk to everybody about it. He just might not be ready to do that. It might have been other factors that contributed to it, I don’t know. But I was glad to hear that an invitation was extended…”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)