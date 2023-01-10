Kevin Nash Responds to Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics.

During the podcast, Nash addressed rumours that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along, despite their success in WCW as members of the nWo. Nash denied this, stating that he was close to Hogan.

“Hulk is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met in this business. I saw something the other day in one of these comments. The guy said, ‘You really hate Hogan, don’t you?’ I’m thinking to myself, that’s probably one of the 10 closest people that I have in the industry. Terry and I could not talk for eight months, and we can get on the phone and talk, and we’ll talk for three hours, and we’ll catch up on each other’s lives.

“Like I just got a call from a documentary place out of London and they were going to do a Hulk Hogan promo. They wanted to include the Gawker stuff. So, they came through my management. They made an offer. I said to my agent, ‘Let me first check and make sure that Hulk is cool with this.’ They hadn’t even talked to Hulk. This was some bush league, back door, and they were going to try to get Gawker information out of me. I asked him, ‘Do you know anything about this?’ He said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Cool, then I’ll tell them to f**k off’, and he said, ‘Thank you. Love you brother.’ It’s as simple as that. I don’t have to be with him 24/7, but when it comes down to somebody trying to bushwhack him, I got his back, and I know he’s got mine.”

