Kevin Nash Reveals Origins Of Friendship With Triple H

How did the friendship between Kevin Nash and Paul “Triple H” Levesque begin?

On the latest installment of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash spoke about the origins of his friendship with the current WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations — Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where “Big Daddy Cool” explains how his friendship with “The Game” began during their respective pro wrestling careers.

“We would always watch the WCW Saturday show and he was Terra Ryzing at the time,” Nash recalled. “That was his character and he was our favorite guy. Like he was like the Kliq’s favorite guy.”

Nash continued, “Killer Kowalski had broken Paul in so Kowalski brought Paul to TV (in WWE). So then he had his tryout match, and of course it was a fu*king monitor sell out. He did really well.”

From there, Nash explained how HHH immediately began traveling with the group that would infamously become known as The Kliq.

“We tried to get him to immediately travel with us, but he said he was with Kowalski. I said, ‘Ok, well next set of TVs, you’re with us.’ He was anointed before he got in because he was Terra Ryzing and then he went out there and tore it up,” he said. “He worked like the rest of us, plus the fact that he wouldn’t leave Kowalski, you know, like, ‘I came with Walter, I’m going to stay with Walter.’ It’s a little bit old school that we all appreciate.”

Check out the complete episode of the Kliq This podcast featuring Kevin Nash by visiting AdFreeShows.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.