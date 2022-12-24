Kevin Nash Reveals Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Let Him Take a Role in Movie

On a recent episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that Vince McMahon refused to let him perform a part he was up for in the Striptease movie.

Nash mentioned that he was up for the role that Ving Rhames eventually got, the head of security at the strip club Moore’s character worked in, but that McMahon didn’t want to let him go for as long as it would have taken to shoot, on a recent episode of Kliq This.

On nearly getting the role in the film, Nash said, “I read for the movie Striptease. And I was up for [the role], I mean, I nailed it. And I found out later on that they were very interested in using me, and Vince said, ‘No way.’ Like, ‘You’re not taking them for that long.’ So Ving Rhames got the part. I mean, he killed it, but yeah.”

Regarding things he would have done differently, he said, “I don’t know man, I don’t have — I’m one of those ‘no regret’ guys. I mean, I don’t do things like instinct, I kind of put thought into everything. So if I made a bad decision, it was thought out.”

