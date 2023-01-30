Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Didn’t Appear at WWE RAW XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed his absence from WWE RAW XXX on the latest “Kliq This” podcast. Nash confirmed Wade Keller’s report from last week about Nash declining an invitation to appear.

Nash stated, “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to come. It’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, like, actually on the active roster and you’re going to have a match or a segment. It’s like building the pyramids if you’re going to be playing a hand of cards.”

On where he believes he would have been used if he had gone:

“I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a di**. They all said they were too old. I would have headbutted that big motherfu**er (Gunther) in the forehead (he laughs). I’m not backing down, so send me home. I’m not doing that. I’m glad I didn’t go because I don’t see where the fu** I would have been used.”

He added, “I don’t know anybody on the crew really anymore or any of the workers or anything else, and I really don’t want people that I don’t know coming up to me saying, ‘I’m sorry to hear about your son.’ I know what the payday is going to be.”

Nash was asked if the pay would be worth the hassle, and he said, “No. For those people that didn’t get a chance to see me, especially live, I’ll be at the Pensacola Comic-Con the last weekend of February and you can go see me there and I’ll keep you updated on all my personal appearances. Please don’t tell me you’re sorry because I know you’re sorry because nobody would come up and say, ‘I’m really glad to hear your son passed away.’”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)