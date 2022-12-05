Kevin Nash Says Larry Zbyszko Was Stoned for His WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver about his friendship with Gene Okerlund on the latest “Kliq This” podcast:

“He was a 5’8″ Sean Connery. He was so great. He had the driest humor. I loved him, man. Anytime he would say, ‘Hey Nash, you want to come down after that and we’ll get a pop’, I would be like, ‘F*ck yea.’ I would belly up to the bar with him all the time.”

Larry Zbyszko was high when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, according to Nash:

“I went into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Gene is next to me. Zbyszko had gotten stoned before he went out and did the Hall of Fame. Of course, you think in your mind,’ I’ll get stoned and I’ll be really entertaining.’ Larry got on the Parliament Big Ben in European Vacation and couldn’t get off. So he came up and he walks by. He’s on Gene’s side. I’m C, he’s D, and Larry is on the other side of Gene in the aisle. Larry said, ‘How was it?’ Gene said ‘It was the absolute drizzling sh*ts. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life Larry.’ Nobody would ever say that. Larry looked at him and he was waiting for Gene, and Gene just turned back to me and we were talking.”

“We had already had drinks. We had drinks in front of us. Gene and I had drank the whole way to Atlanta. I think he would fly to West Palm and I would fly to Daytona. He had to make a phone call. He went out and made a phone call. We walked out of the, I still call them Crown rooms even though they’re sky lounges now, but back then, they were always the Crown rooms. We walked in there and we drank until it was the last call before our flights. We were a gate apart. I know he got on that plane and got a drink the minute, because I know I did.”

When Nash was asked if Okerlund drank Scotch, he replied:

“At that point, Gene switched to Vodka because he was waiting on a liver transplant or a kidney transplant or something.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)