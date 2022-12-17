Kevin Nash Says Triple H Would Make a Great President of the United States

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently discussed a variety of topics on his “Kliq This” podcast.

During the podcast, Nash stated that he believes Triple H would make a “great” President of the United States one day, and that Triple H always had “control” over the rest of the Kliq members, “You can p*ss him off, but he doesn’t get p*ssed off like a normal dude. Especially once he got where he was a Senior Vice President, he just couldn’t. He always had control where the rest of us didn’t. Paul’s very level-headed.”

Triple H is currently in charge of WWE’s main roster creative.

You can listen to Nash’s latest “Kliq This” podcast below: