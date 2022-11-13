Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho

Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business.

And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry.

AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool” prior to his first match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, the pro wrestling legend revealed advice he gave “The Phenomenal One” prior to his first match at WrestleMania against Chris Jericho back at WrestleMania 32 in 2106.

“I said [to AJ Styles before WrestleMania 32], ‘Cherish this because one day you’re going to be my age knowing that you’re never going to get out there again,” Nash said while discussing the topic on his official podcast. “And you’ll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now.'”

Check out the complete episode of the “Kliq This” podcast featuring Kevin Nash talking more about this subject and other relevant topics from the world of pro wrestling by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Sportskeeda.com for transcribing the above quotes.