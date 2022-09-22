Kevin Nash Speaks His Mind About CM Punk: “Don’t Tell Me You’re Tired – Shut the F*ck Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the fact that CM Punk made fun of him during a promo for being in the ring at 55 years old, then said that he himself is old and tired at age 43 at the AEW scrum during the latest “Kliq This” podcast:

“At 42 years old, Phil is tired,” Nash said. “He’s beat up. I was in the ring at 55 and he was cutting the promo on me, ‘Click. Click, I can hear your knees, lol. I thought you were dead’ That motherfu**er is cutting that promo on me and he sits there at 42 years old.”

“I guess in retrospect, like, when I actually thought about it, it was like, oh no, he didn’t lose his sh*t. That’s toxic shock. He didn’t pull his tampon out. He’s fu**ing got toxic shock syndrome. I thought about that and I googled him. I said, 42. The dude didn’t wrestle for 10 fu**ing years. It’s like a ‘75 Eldorado with 102 miles on it. Motherfu**er, don’t tell me you’re tired. Shut the fu*k up. All you guys at AEW, you bunch of dumb motherfu**ers. You bunch of dumb motherfu**ers. You’re 1099s. You know what that means? You were painting somebody’s fu**ing house, you guys got in a fight, and they told you you’re all suspended. Wasn’t it after the fu**ing deal? You guys can’t work that out? I haven’t heard if they were suspended without pay. So they’re the fu**ing cop that fu**ing shoots the guy 23 times in the back and then sits at his desk. That’s an effective way to fu**ing manage. What a bunch of shit.”

