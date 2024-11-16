Kevin Nash Speaks Out About His Relationship With The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he has always had a good relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Nash said, “I always had a good relationship with Mark… I don’t think I caused much s**t. I think Mark had more of a problem with some of the other guys in my crew than me… They’d always say this. Like, when was time to go get pills. Like you know, we’d run out of pills. And they’d always go, ‘Kev. Go ask so-and-so for some gimmicks. They like you.’”

On Undertaker not being an abuser of pills:

“No, I mean, f**k. You know, he had broken ribs and a f***ing, that eye socket injury like back — he got beat to f**k. But I think he took pain pills because he was in pain. I don’t think he took him to [party].”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

