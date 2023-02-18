Kevin Nash Thanks Fans for Their Support and Says He’s “Kicking Out” Slowly

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter this week to thank fans for their support.

Nash tragically lost his son Tristan in October, then received a police wellness check in January for disturbing comments he made on his “Kliq This” podcast. You can read Nash’s statement in response to the fan concern that prompted the wellness check by clicking here.

Nash tweeted this week that he is “slowly kicking out” and thanked everyone for their support.

“Slowly kicking out. To all of you who sent your love and support you’ll never know the positive effect of pure support and love. Thank you,” Nash wrote.

While grieving for his son, Nash has continued to record his podcast. Nash thanked fans in December for helping “Kliq This” reach 100,000 followers in memory of Tristan.

You can read Nash’s entire tweet below: