Kevin Nash To Undergo Neck Fusion Surgery

It looks like Kevin Nash may need a serious neck operation.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and one of the founding members of the iconic NWO spoke on his “Kliq This” podcast about searching for a neck surgeon for a neck fusion operation he needs to undergo.

“I’m hunting for probably a neck surgeon,” Nash said. “I don’t know [if I’ll have to have it fused]. It’s getting…I talked to the people from bio accelerator and she’s saying, ‘Give it some more time, it’s just been a couple months.’ I think about it and just like, my shoulders have gotten way better, like night and day. My neck is just, I’ve got a C2 and a C5 that are not good. It’s the discs.”

Nash continued, “I did my shoulders again. I did my shoulders and my neck all three times. I still lift heavy. It’s just hard, when you’re pressing your head on bench presses and shit. I got so many gimmicks at my house. None of that shit works.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Kliq This” podcast with Kevin Nash by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.