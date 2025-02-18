Kevin Owens Absent From WWE RAW Despite Being Advertised

A heated rivalry has culminated in an unsanctioned match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event.

During Monday’s Raw, Zayn called out Owens for a showdown in Toronto. However, General Manager Adam Pearce informed Zayn that he wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Despite this, Zayn refused to leave the ring, prompting Pearce to grant him the match at the PLE—but with a major twist: it will be an unsanctioned match, meaning there will be no rules, and anything goes.

On Fightful’s post-Raw show, Sean Ross Sapp noted that Owens had been advertised for the episode but did not appear, though the reason for his absence remains unclear:

“I thought that this [segment] played very well thought [and] that this worked out excellently. Kevin Owens was supposed to be on this show. He was advertised for it.”

With tensions running high and no rules in place, this unsanctioned showdown at Elimination Chamber is set to be a brutal chapter in the storied rivalry between Zayn and Owens.