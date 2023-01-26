Kevin Owens Addresses Stephanie McMahon’s Departure and a Possible WWE Sale

WWE stars are still reacting to Stephanie McMahon’s departure from the company as an executive.

Soon after her father, Vince McMahon, was re-elected to the Board of Directors along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, Stephanie announced her resignation as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE. Vince is the Executive Chairman again.

Owens was questioned about Stephanie’s departure when while promoting Saturday’s Royal Rumble match with Antonio Express-News.

“(Stephanie) has been nothing but amazing to me my entire time here. And I was so happy to see her more at the shows and get to be around her and get to work for her. Everybody’s also kind of happy that she gets to take this time for herself.”

In addition to looking into a potential sale of the business, Vince’s return is accompanied by his desire to assist in negotiating the TV rights deals for Raw and SmackDown.

Owens responded as follows when questioned about it, “The internet will say what the internet will say, and then the reality will be what really matters. We just care about what we do in the ring. That’s what we try to do our best at.”

At the Royal Rumble, Owens will face off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.