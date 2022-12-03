Kevin Owens Admits He is “Ashamed” to Say He Did Not Enjoy His WWE Universal Title Reign

Kevin Owens began his reign as WWE Universal Champion in 2016.

Owens became the second-ever Universal Champion after Finn Balor’s 24-hour reign. Owens held the title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in a quick match at the 2017 Fastlane PPV event.

Speaking on WWE After the Bell, Owens said that he frequently worried about “what’s next,” which prevented him from fully appreciating his time as the top champion.

Owens said, “I used always to want more and more and more. What’s next? What’s next? What’s next? There are so many moments over the past eight years that I didn’t properly enjoy because I was always worried about what was the next thing. When I was Universal Champion, I had this incredible run with Chris Jericho and so many great moments, so many fun moments that people still talk about today. I’m ashamed to say that I really did not enjoy that as much as I should have.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



