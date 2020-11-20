Kevin Owens And Wade Barrett Comment On Owens Doing NXT Commentary

As noted before, next week’s NXT will see Kevin Owens will in for Wade Barrett as guest commentator for one night only.

Owens took to Twitter and commented on the special appearance. He wrote-

“I’m going to say so many things.”

Barrett and Owens also joked about keeping Vic Joseph in line at the announce table. You can see their full exchange below-

