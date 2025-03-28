Kevin Owens Calls Cody Rhodes “Selfish” For Using Most Of WWE’s Pyro Budget

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have a heated history dating back to late 2024, following Owens’ frustrations with Rhodes aligning with Roman Reigns to take on The Bloodline. The rivalry escalated after Owens attacked Rhodes in the aftermath of a failed Undisputed WWE Championship challenge, leading to several brutal encounters—including a Saturday Night’s Main Event showdown and a hard-fought match at the Royal Rumble, where Rhodes once again emerged victorious.

Now, Owens is taking playful shots at Rhodes—this time, over his signature entrance fireworks.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Owens joked about the over-the-top nature of Rhodes’ pyro display and blamed it for the lack of special effects in other Superstars’ entrances—including his own.

“He’s very selfish as well. The fact that he blows three-quarters of the WWE pyro budget every year keeps a lot of people from getting to have pyro for their entrances,” Owens quipped. “For example, I’ve requested for years to have pyro added to my entrance. Remember Sycho Sid had the pyro where it spelled his name in the ring? I wanted the same thing—but instead of my name, I wanted it to say ‘Ballz.’ They won’t do it. They said Cody needs all the pyro. Very selfish and very excessive.”

While clearly tongue-in-cheek, Owens’ comments are in line with his long-standing character—mixing sarcasm with brutal honesty, even when taking a dig at one of WWE’s biggest stars.

Rhodes has yet to respond publicly, but fans can likely expect this war of words to continue—as only Owens and Cody can deliver.