Kevin Owens Claims He Will Be Defending WWE Title On 2024 Holiday Tour Shows

Coming soon to a town in Florida and Michigan near you is the new True WWE Champion.

Kevin Owens took to X on Tuesday to release a statement declaring himself the True WWE Champion, and claiming he will be defending the title as part of the upcoming 2024 WWE Holiday Live Tour stops in Florida and Michigan at the end of this month.

“The Prize Fighter” wrote the following via X:

“BALLZ!!! Now that I have your attention, I have great news for you all. I am proud to officially announce that I will be competing in my first matches as your new, true WWE Champion on this year’s Holiday loop (that’s a term people in “the business” use that refers to a string of consecutive shows in different cities over a short period of time) starting in Jacksonville on the 26th, followed by 3 more shows in Florida and then one in Detroit for some reason. Be there to witness history! Oh, the Raw crew has shows too. Whatever.”