Kevin Owens Comments On AOP’s WWE Release, Al Snow Called Out

– Kevin Owens commented on the news that AOP were released from WWE:

Those guys beat the hell out of me for months…and I can say with complete honesty that I enjoyed every second of it. Good luck, boys. Hopefully, we’ll share a ring again one day and if so, you can bet you have some receipts coming you way! https://t.co/04Ze9o1s9R — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 4, 2020

– AEW star Abadon has called out former WWE star Al Snow on social media for offensive comments made during a wrestling seminar:

"Can you be more attractive so we can book you?" "You are too fat to be doing flips." "You are not The Undertaker, so stop." I continue to take their souls and rip their flesh from bone. https://t.co/4e2ac37ri5 — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 4, 2020