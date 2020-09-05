Kevin Owens Comments On AOP’s WWE Release, Al Snow Called Out

– Kevin Owens commented on the news that AOP were released from WWE:
Those guys beat the hell out of me for months…and I can say with complete honesty that I enjoyed every second of it.
Good luck, boys. Hopefully, we’ll share a ring again one day and if so, you can bet you have some receipts coming you way! https://t.co/04Ze9o1s9R
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 4, 2020
– AEW star Abadon has called out former WWE star Al Snow on social media for offensive comments made during a wrestling seminar:
"Can you be more attractive so we can book you?" "You are too fat to be doing flips." "You are not The Undertaker, so stop."
I continue to take their souls and rip their flesh from bone. https://t.co/4e2ac37ri5
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 4, 2020
That "legend" was Al Snow who said this to myself and 3 other women in front of EVERYONE at the seminar.
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 4, 2020