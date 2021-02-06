Kevin Owens Comments On Fans Returning At WWE WrestleMania 37

In an interview with 95.3 WDAE, Kevin Owens talked about fans returning at WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“Yeah you know, it’s been such a rollercoaster from learning that WrestleMania was going to be moved from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center and was gonna be held in front of nobody. I remember that announcement being pretty shocking, just because at the time, even though what was happening all around the world, you just couldn’t fathom WrestleMania not having an audience, a live audience and now we went through all these different stages of we wrestled at the Performance Center which is a very small building compared to what we’re used to doing and in front of no one as well, and then they developed this ThunderDome which was taking place at the Amway Center and now it’s Tropicana Field in Tampa and it’s basically a virtual crowd that we have where people are watching at home and they can see themselves in the background on their screen, these giant panels. It’s been — obviously I’m saying it but everyone from any walks of life but I’m sure Callum [Denault, Special Olympics] would say the same, it’s been such a crazy time for every industry. To know that we’ll have fans in the stadium at WrestleMania this year, that we were able to do it in Tampa and just kind of put things back the way that they were supposed to be as much as we could anyway, that’s great that we’ll still be able to get that accomplished and give Tampa the WrestleMania they deserve.”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)