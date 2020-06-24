Kevin Owens Comments On Missing WWE RAW Tapings (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Owens did not attend last week’s RAW TV tapings (show that aired this past Monday) after hearing the news that came out about a developmental talent testing positive for Covid-19.

Owens explained that he made his decision for the sake of his family and WWE respected his decision:

“I thought it was just wiser to stay with my family on that day. I told the people in charge my decision and they didn’t even flinch. They’re like ‘Yeah. Okay.’ That’s it. There was no pushback.”