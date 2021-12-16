Kevin Owens Comments On New WWE Contract

As noted, it was revealed on Wednesday that Kevin Owens has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE after receiving an “excellent offer” to stay. His deal was originally set to expire at the end of January 2022, but WWE began negotiating a new contract back in the fall. It was then reported on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the new contract is for three years, believed to be in the range of $2-3 million per year.

In an update, Owens appeared on the “Les Anti-Pods De La Lutte” podcast hosted by WWE French-language commentator Pat Laprade and commented on the new contract. Based on the new Observer report, Owens’ comments indicate that his current contract will expire on January 31, 2025. Owens said the decision to re-sign with WWE was easy because it was the best thing for his family.

“I’ll just say that my contract still ends on January 31, but not 2022,” Owens said. “I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”

Laprade added on his blog, “If you read between the lines, when Owens says he did the best thing for his family, it could mean that it was the financial aspect of the deal that influenced the wrestler to stay with WWE.”

Laprade will release his full interview with Owens next Tuesday.