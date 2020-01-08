Kevin Owens Comments On Possibly Going Back To NXT

Kevin Owens appeared on the latest edition of The Bump and talked about NXT:

“The NXT Title is the top title on NXT and just the way that NXT handles itself and the way people view NXT I think that title is just as prestigious as the WWE one, the Universal one. If I were given the chance — like if they said ‘you’re going back to NXT, but you’re going to be competing for the NXT Title’ — first of all, if they came to me and said ‘you’re going back to NXT’ without the NXT Title part I’d be ‘Okay.’ If the NXT Title was on the line as well I would jump on that offer.”