Kevin Owens Comments on Triple H Being in Charge of WWE Creative

WWE star Kevin Owens recently appeared on The TWC Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Owens commented on Triple H being in charge of WWE creative:

“Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything. When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry.”

“It rejuvenated everybody, the atmosphere here is pretty great and it’s just cool to see where things go from here.“

You can listen to the complete interview below: