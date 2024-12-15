Kevin Owens Corrects WWE’s Version Of What Happened After SNME Ended

WWE sees things one way, Kevin Owens sees them another.

As noted, “The Prize Fighter” attacked Cody Rhodes and got into an altercation with Paul “Triple H” Levesque after losing in his attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last night.

Once the show went off the air, Owens surfaced on social media to respond to posts made by WWE covering his actions. In his posts, Owens “corrects” WWE’s version of what happened with his own description of the events that transpired.

“EXCLUSIVE: After getting screwed out of becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion by incompetent referees, Kevin Owens justifiably gets retribution on The American Person with an often imitated, never truly duplicated, PACKAGE PILEDRIVER just moments after Saturday Night’s Main Event goes off the air to send everyone home happy. Upon leaving gorilla, Triple H enthusiastically thanks Kevin Owens for the house and tells him how proud he is of Kevin for doing what needed to be done and taking what he truly deserves and proceeds to invite him over to his house for Christmas dinner and to watch Saturday Night’s Main Event back on a 734 inch tv.”