Kevin Owens Criticizes Past WWE Regime For “Insulting Fans’ Intelligence”

Kevin Owens has never been shy about speaking his mind, and after over a decade in WWE, he’s seen the company go through significant creative changes—especially following the transition of power from Vince McMahon to Triple H.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Owens reflected on how WWE’s approach to storytelling and fan engagement has evolved since Triple H took over creative control. He specifically praised the renewed respect for the audience’s intelligence.

“It’s definitely been a shift in mindset from people at the top,” Owens said. “Our fans are smart and watch our product and pay attention and remember things—a lot better than other people that were in charge before thought they would. Because I guess they didn’t remember half the stuff we did. The fans do, because the fans care.”

Owens didn’t hold back when discussing past frustrations with WWE’s previous regime, where storylines and matches were often dropped without explanation:

“I had arguments with the people in charge before. ‘No, this happened three weeks ago—they’re going to remember.’ They said, ‘No, they won’t.’ ‘Yes, they will. You’re insulting their intelligence by pretending they won’t.’”

According to Owens, that mindset has shifted under Triple H:

“Obviously, Triple H does not think like that. He knows fans remember and he applies it and uses it. It makes the product way better, in my opinion.”

Owens also shared a personal anecdote from his time as a young fan:

“When I was a kid watching, when I was 12, 13, 14—even though I was just a kid—I watched it and remembered everything. When The Sultan showed up, I knew it was Rikishi. I thought, ‘Why is he The Sultan?’ Our fans are smart. It’s great to see the product leaning into that now.”

The comments highlight the growing appreciation within WWE’s creative leadership for long-term storytelling and audience investment—something Owens believes is critical to the company’s current momentum.