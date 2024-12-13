Kevin Owens Discusses Facing John Cena In His WWE Main Roster Debut

Top WWE star Kevin Owens appeared a WWE Retrospective video to talk about a number of topics, including headlining WrestleMania.

Owens said, “To me, I’m like, I’m never gonna main event WrestleMania. That’s not gonna happen. If you ever hear me in an interview say, ‘My dream was always to main event WrestleMania,’ I’m full of s**t. I’m lying. I never thought that was possible. But it happened twice.”

On answering John Cena’s open challenge in his main roster debut:

“As the match goes on, the crowd starts reacting more and more. The match was one thing, and then obviously beating John as clean as a whistle, at the time, was really almost unseen. It wasn’t something that would happen very often.”

You can check out Owens’ comments in the video below.