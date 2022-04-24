Kevin Owens Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Be Able To Top His WrestleMania 38 Moment

Kevin Owens made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed how special it was to be able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, which marked the first match for Austin in 19 years. He doesn’t think he will ever be able to top it.

“Well, it’s all downhill from here, really,” Owens said. “I say that with the most optimistic point of view I can have, I mean that in a good way. It was really unbelievable, it’s still unbelievable. Sometimes I’ll have my moments where I’m not doing anything, I’m just kind of sitting around and I’ll just pull it up on my phone and I’ll specifically watch the moment where the ref rings the bell and I still can’t believe it happened. It’s really hard to process what happened, honestly. It’s hard to put into words.”

“I don’t know what tops this, what can top it? You tell me, if you can figure one out,” he continued.