Kevin Owens Explains Why He Films Promos In His Car

Top WWE star Kevin Owens spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics, including why he does promos in his car.

Owens said, “I can’t do it from the house. I have five dogs. I have six cats. I have two kids. It’s not happening in there. There’s too much noise. So I do it from my car. And it’s very hard for some people to accept. It used to be a thing where I just did it because it was easier. Now I’ve seen so many people take offense to it, that now I’m never not doing it from a car just to spite them.”

On not doing the promos in his house:

“I don’t have a little office dedicated to my career with my little frames and title belts behind me. I’m not that kind of psycho. I have nothing in my house that has me in it. The only things that I have are there because of my wife and I don’t like it. I don’t want the frames and all that, but it’s fine. She’ll have that. I don’t have this little shrine to myself in my house that I can have in the background. So this is my car, you know what I mean? This is what I do.”