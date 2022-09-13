Kevin Owens Has Officially Turned Babyface on the WWE Internal Roster

According to PWInsider, WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious, but it wasn’t officially recognized until recently.

Owens is currently being promoted to become one of the most prominent faces for the RAW brand. He gave an excellent promo this week on RAW during a segment with Austin Theory that will lead to a match on next week’s show.

Owens seems to have a lot going on as of late as he has been dropping hints that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, and he has also been attempting to convince his close friend Sami Zayn that he is being used by The Bloodline.

It seems that Owens’ schedule for the next few months will be filled with feuds with Theory and Reigns, as well as possibly a reunion with Zayn for the purpose of feuding with The Usos.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here is footage of Owens’ promo on Monday night’s RAW: