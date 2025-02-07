Kevin Owens Hints At WWE Contract Extension

Former WWE Champion Kevin Owens took to X (formerly Twitter) with a lighthearted post that may have hinted at his future in WWE. Owens wrote:

“If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more.”

Owens’ contract was rumored to be expiring around this time, but based on his post, it appears he has signed a new long-term deal with WWE. If confirmed, this would be great news for both Owens and his fans.

Meanwhile, KO has recently rekindled his long-running feud with Sami Zayn, and all signs point to a potential WrestleMania 41 showdown between the two. With Owens staying in WWE for the foreseeable future, fans can look forward to more high-profile rivalries and hard-hitting matches from the Prizefighter.