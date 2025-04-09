Kevin Owens: “I Still Consider 2025 A Success” Despite Likely Being Out Until 2026

WWE star Kevin Owens appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox to discuss several topics, including how he still considers this year a success in his in-ring career despite it being shortened due to a neck injury.

Owens said, “Even though I had a very short year — in theory — now that it’s, you know, in theory, like, my work is over for this year, I do really love the last four months and the matches I’ve had, the promos. I got to talk sh*t to Matthew McConaughey — that’s pretty cool. Even though, you know, I may not have another match until 2026, I still consider 2025 a pretty successful year all around.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.