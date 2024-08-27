Kevin Owens: “I’m Very Lucky To Have People Respond To Me The Way They Do”

WWE star Kevin Owens spoke with Rick Ucchino of SI.com on a number of topics, including how his mom is doing.

Owens said, “She’s doing a lot better.” “It got real scary for a while and now she’s home. So it’s definitely positive and everybody else is doing as good as they can, I guess. It’s a lot better than it was at the beginning of July.”

On how the fans have been responding to him lately and how that helps him to keep going:

“I’m very lucky to have people respond to me the way they do. Even last week on SmackDown, during the match at one point, I think I hit a stunner on Grayson Waller and I stood up and I just looked at the crowd.” “I really do think I have a special connection with the audience and it’s really something I cherish a lot. It definitely helps me keep going, keep doing this.”