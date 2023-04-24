Kevin Owens Injured During Weekend WWE Live Event, Update On His Status

Kevin Owens appeared to injure his ankle during his tag match with Sami Zayn versus the Usos at the WWE live event in Fort Wayne, IN this past weekend.

Owens was seen limping after the match on Saturday and needed assistance getting to the backstage area. Owens did make an appearance later in the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa main event match as a run-in, though he was clearly limping.

He did the same the next night (tag match and run-in) in Toledo, OH for the Sunday live event and appeared fine. He most likely received treatment and had his ankle taped up before performing on Sunday.

Being able to perform on Sunday’s event after injuring his ankle could indicate that Owens is okay and should be fine for his tag match with Sami Zayn against the Usos on Friday’s SmackDown. If there are any further injury concerns, it could open up some interesting possibilities for how this match will play out.