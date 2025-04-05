Kevin Owens Injured, WrestleMania 41 Match With Randy Orton Canceled

On the April 4th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens delivered an emotional promo confirming what many fans feared—he is injured, requires surgery, and will not be competing at WrestleMania 41.

Owens revealed that he has been battling a neck injury for several months, and despite pushing through the pain, the time has come for him to step away and prioritize his health. With visible emotion, Owens addressed the WWE Universe:

“The truth is, I don’t know when I’ll have the privilege to be in front of you guys again. What I do know is the last few years, I’ve learned not to take anything for granted, and I will never take this for granted. So I want to say thank you, and I’m sorry, guys.”

Owens’ last match took place on March 1st at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he faced Sami Zayn in a brutal Unsanctioned Match. The physical toll of that bout may have exacerbated the injury, though Owens has reportedly been working through the pain for some time.

Following the announcement, Randy Orton—who had been scheduled to face Owens at WrestleMania 41—came to the ring. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis then officially declared that Orton no longer had a match at WrestleMania.

In response, Orton stunned the audience by delivering a sudden RKO to Aldis, leaving the situation unresolved and the Viper’s path to WrestleMania unclear.

The injury marks a major shake-up for the WrestleMania card and a personal setback for Owens, who has been involved in several high-profile storylines in recent years. As WWE begins reworking creative plans, fans are left hoping for Owens’ full recovery and eventual return.

We join the WWE Universe in wishing Kevin Owens a safe surgery and a speedy recovery.