Kevin Owens’ Injury at Sunday’s WWE Live Event Confirmed, More Details

Regarding reports that Kevin Owens was injured during Sunday night’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin, Dave Meltzer reported the following:

“We have confirmed that the injury is an MCL sprain. The way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is with the idea it could be more than that.”

Owens has been rumored to be the fifth man for Drew McIntyre’s War Games team at Survivor Series.

Twitter user @MattBlaustein, who was present at the show, provided an explanation of what transpired:

“Owens planted his right knee and seems to have hurt it. Had to be helped out post-match by ref, match wrapped up quick. Might be legit, might not. Still sad.”

“As the person who broke the Kevin Owens news, felt I should give a bit more information as to what happened at #WWEMadison:

• dropped from a turnbuckle and jammed his knee

• pounded the mat while clutching it and talking to a ref

• WAS able to get to his feet and hit stunner”

Just came from a live event in #WWEMadison, Kevin Owens planted his right knee and seems to have hurt it. Had to be helped out post-match by ref, match wrapped up quick. Might be legit, might not. Still sad. #KevinOwens #WWE #WWERaw @Cultaholic @partsFUNknown — Matt Blaustein (@MattBlaustein) November 14, 2022