Kevin Owens Injury Worse Than Expected, Surgery Could Sideline Him Over a Year

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has confirmed that he will be out of action for an extended period following neck surgery, which he revealed last week during an appearance on WWE SmackDown.

Owens provided further details during an interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, stating that he believes the injury originally occurred during a regular match on SmackDown back in January. Although he underwent an MRI in December, it revealed only mild to moderate spinal stenosis — a condition Owens noted is fairly common among athletes.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens’ neck surgery is believed to have taken place on April 7. Recovery from this type of procedure typically ranges between 12 to 15 months, meaning Owens could miss the remainder of 2025.

Owens has been a key figure in WWE storylines for over a decade, and his absence will be felt across the roster. Fans and colleagues alike are wishing him a full and speedy recovery as he begins his road back to the ring.