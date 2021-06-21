Kevin Owens Issues Cryptic Statement On WWE Hell In A Cell Loss

Kevin Owens took to Twitter this morning and issued a statement to fans, indicating that he may be taking some time away from WWE. Last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Owens take a loss to his longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn. Owens sold a potential arm injury throughout the match, and WWE noted after the show that he may have suffered a left wrist injury, but they did not elaborate.

Owens tweeted a message this morning and said he needs a “little break” now. He wrote-

“I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys.”

Last night’s win for Sami came after Owens defeated him at WrestleMania 37, and then again on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown show.